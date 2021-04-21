New Business Development Manager Expands the ParioQuantify Team: Welcome Justine Cioci!

TORONTO, ON, APR. 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is pleased to announce the addition of Justine Cioci as Business Development Manager.

Ms. Cioci comes to ParioQuantify with over 13 years of experience within the insurance industry, which includes Business Development and Claims Adjusting. Prior to this position with Pario, she served as an Account Executive for a regional insurance brokerage company. She supported the building and retaining of business relationships by liaising with clients and insurance companies, focusing on personal lines and commercial insurance products.

Ms. Cioci holds additional experience as a Claims Adjuster for a property and casualty insurance company, where she handled moderate to complex claims, including fatalities and special investigation files.

At ParioQuantify, Ms. Cioci will be responsible for developing client relationships and expanding awareness of ParioQuantify’s services and their features. She will also serve as a client liaison while working with ParioQuantify’s Catastrophe Response Team to support clients in quickly and accurately assessing client exposure.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justine to our team,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “She has first-hand knowledge of the unique challenges that adjusters face and a true business commitment to achieving the best outcomes for our insurer clients.”

Based out of ParioQuantify’s Concord location, Ms. Cioci can be contacted at 289-383-1306 or by e-mail at justine.cioci@parioquantify.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp Kevin Hengstler

President Vice President

T: 780.930.5190 T: 403.209.4310

E: len.copp@scm.ca E: kevin.hengstler@parioquantify.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit the website: http://www.parioquantify.ca.