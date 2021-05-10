New Business Development Team to Forge Billyard Insurance Group’s Growth Strategies

WELLAND, ON, MAY 10, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group is gearing up to make great advancements with the introduction of their Business Development department. The newly established team is comprised of Director of Business Development, Jennifer Smith as well as Broker Relationship Manager, Lindsay Fennessy. Together these experienced professionals will be responsible for ensuring profitable and sustainable growth by identifying key partnerships across Canada and managing relationships with existing brokers and markets.

Introducing Jennifer Smith, Director of Business Development

It is an immense privilege for Billyard Insurance Group to see Jennifer Smith step into the role of Director of Business Development. With eight years of industry experience, Jennifer’s career has been established with insurance carriers, first in underwriting, then in training and development, and most recently in business development. Her expertise brings a rare level of insight that will inform BIG’s strategic decisions as they advance in the industry.

“Jennifer is uniquely qualified for this position given her experience in business development with Economical, Travelers, and other key partners. Her experience with insurance carriers will be invaluable as she develops strategies for sustainable growth. Her background positions her well with insight to manage relationships with our insurance partners,” company president Stephen Billyard remarked.

Throughout her time working for key industry partners, Jennifer was often a touchpoint for BIG’s leadership team. Having had the opportunity to work with them firsthand, she noted that she was always very impressed with the people and company culture. “They think outside the box and are always looking for growth opportunities, not only for the brokerage but also for the people who work there,” she emphasized.

She is greatly excited to be a part of the company’s national growth, “I enjoy a challenge and often find great growth opportunities come from them,” she shared. Both President Stephen Billyard and Jennifer Smith view her role as pivotal in the brokerage’s national presence. She explained, “[My team] will be the point people for our new Managing Partners across Canada while also working hand in hand with existing brokers as they continue to grow.”

Introducing Lindsay Fennessy, Broker Relationship Manager

As one of their longest standing employees, Billyard Insurance Group was thrilled to add Lindsay Fennessy’s expertise to the Business Development Team as the Broker Relationship Manager. Throughout her six years with BIG, she rose through the ranks from underwriting to service and sales in personal lines, commercial lines, and life insurance. For Stephen Billyard, Lindsay’s genuine way of building and maintaining relationships with clients and her knowledge of BIG’s processes made her the perfect candidate for the position. He affirmed, “her years of front-line experience will prove useful when she’s dealing with brokers in their needs and opportunities for growth.”

As the Broker Relationship Manager, Lindsay will be the first point of contact for BIG’s brokers and Managing Partners, offering the support and tools they need to succeed. “I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges and opportunities that our brokers encounter; especially with our ever-evolving technology and processes,” Lindsay commented.

“In a time of dramatic company growth, one of BIG’s standing values is to maintain dynamic relationships with our brokers and Managing Partners,” Stephen continued, “[Lindsay’s] role is critical in managing growth. We don’t want to lose the personal connection with our partners that have made this company successful.” This approach is one that Lindsay greatly appreciates about the company culture, “the growth and tremendous success haven’t changed the humble roots of BIG Welland.”

As she assumes the role, one of Lindsay’s primary goals is to, “help our branch offices succeed by identifying and correcting areas of concern and by creating an environment that enables their growth.” In the near future, she also hopes to celebrate their milestones and accomplishments in person.

As Billyard Insurance Group welcomes Jennifer Smith and Lindsay Fennessy, Stephen Billyard acknowledges how decisive this moment is in their company history, “As we undertake national expansion and continue to grow within Ontario, launching a key department and bringing on experienced executives like Jennifer and Lindsay will help us achieve our goal of becoming one of the most prominent insurance brokerages in Canada.”

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 48 branches in key cities of Ontario and Alberta. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

