NEW insurance opportunities for brokers with the growing Property Management Industry

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – According to the recent stats, there were a total of 33,838 Property Management businesses in 2022 – an increase of 3.4% from 2021!

Based on these statistics, we observe that the market landscape continues to evolve, creating new opportunities to reach out to potential Property Manager who requires insurance to protect their business from financial liabilities.

CHES Special Risk is a premier provider of insurance packages to the Property Management Industry. Our unique offering seeks to cover risks that traditional packages may overlook or cover inadequately.

Our comprehensive policy for Property Managers can cover both CGL and E&O.

E&O (Errors & Omissions)

Tenant Discrimination

Wrongful Evictions

Negligence or Errors

CGL (Commercial General Liability)

Property Damage

Resident Injury

Bodily Injury

Third-Party Property Damage

Stop Searching – Start Finding Insurance Solutions.

Property Management Insurance is one of the CHES Special Risk’s specialist products and most widely purchased.

CHES thrives on creative thinking, collaboration, and a focus on understanding our broker partners’ needs to create insurance solutions that will help them achieve their business objectives. Our long-term involvement in this specialist area providing tailored solutions is what sets us apart.

Contact one of our #ChampionsForBrokers underwriting experts today!

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening market place, commencing with a particular speciality in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca