New leadership team promotions to help strengthen MBC’s growth strategy

CALGARY, AB, JULY 9, 2020/insPRESS/ – At MBC Group, our organizational culture aims for personal development and we are committed to fostering it from within. Which is why we are delighted to announce that Sandis Legzdins has been appointed as our new vice president of appraisal services and Kristjan Kristjansson has been named the new senior manager of Alberta.

Sandis Legzdins has been providing assistance to the insurance and construction sectors in Canada over the last 14 years. Sandis oversees and supports the appraisal and surveying teams across the country to ensure that customers receive reliable and timely information, ensuring the results we provide meet their needs. As our new vice president of appraisal, we have no doubt Mr. Legzdins will continue to do a fantastic job of representing MBC Group and surpass all expectations in this new role.

In the last 10 years, Kristjan has provided post loss services to numerous major Canadian disasters including the floods in Southern Alberta, Fort McMurray wildfires and more. Mr. Kristjansson joined MBC Group in 2018 as an appraiser but quickly rose into a supervisory role. In combination with Kristjan’s previous roles as a labourer, technician and project manager has provided Kristjan with the applied knowledge of understanding all the factors involved in delivering a successful assessment for all construction projects.

“Sandis and Kristjan have been a key part of our success and we were thrilled to promote them both to their new roles. As we are expanding our range of services and anticipating steady growth over the next couple of years, knowing how committed they are to the work we are providing to our clients, we are confident that they can help us achieve our organizational goals of becoming one of Canada’s leading and most trusted consulting firms.” said Ross Huartt, president of MBC Group.

To learn more about our appraisal and surveying services please contact Sandis Legzdins. Mr. Legzdins can be reached by email: sandis.legzdins@mbc-group.ca or toll free at 1-800-547-0608.

