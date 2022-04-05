New MGA Brings New Capacity to the Canadian Market

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 5, 2022/insPRESS/ – Having secured Coverholder status with Lloyd’s of London within its first year of operation, recently formed Managing General Agent, SIGNAL Underwriting Inc., is currently launching its suite of products to the Canadian marketplace.

Healthcare Entities: A customized Liability package for Healthcare entities underwritten in-house which can include risks such as clinics, alcohol and drug treatment, allied health practitioner practices, retirement homes and long-term care, diagnostic imaging and testing, cosmetic surgery, home care, placement agencies, community support programs, and more. The package coverages can include Commercial General Liability, Medical Malpractice, Non-Profit Directors & Officers, Employment Practices Liability, Loss of Documents, Proceedings Legal Defence Reimbursement, Abuse, and Punitive Damages.

Small-Medium Enterprise : A Commercial General Liability product for Small-Medium Enterprise underwritten in-house that includes a broad appetite in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, retail, and small businesses. With up to $10,000,000 in limits available, U.S. and worldwide sales with no cap in percentage of U.S. sales, and no General Liability aggregate other than on Completed Operations Hazard and Employee Benefits E&O.

Life Sciences: This product targets manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, and retail of biologics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, supplements and wellness products (nutraceuticals), and cosmetics. It also includes clinical trials and clinical research organisations. Coverages can include General Liability, Product Liability, Errors & Omissions, Incidental Medical Malpractice, Government Instructed Recall, Clinical Trial Liability, Biocontamination Expense, and Product Tampering.

Spas and Salons: Targeting all aspects of the industry from nail salons to medi-spas, our customized Liability product can include Commercial General Liability, Medical Malpractice (definition includes hairdressing and aesthetic services), Employment Practices Liability, Loss of Documents, Proceedings Legal Defence Reimbursement, Abuse, and Punitive Damages.

SIGNAL welcomes all retail brokers in the regions they operate. For more information about SIGNAL’s new products please contact:

Alexander Blair-Johns at 416-937-0580 / alex@signalunderwriting.com or send your submission to QuoteRequest@signalunderwriting.com

About SIGNAL Underwriting Inc.:

SIGNAL Underwriting Inc. is a Canadian, independently owned boutique Managing General Agent that brings unequalled value to our three customers:

​​Tailored insurance coverage and products for individual insureds​

Support and industry knowledge for our broker partners​

Expert underwriting for our insurance carriers

​​​​SIGNAL Underwriting Inc.:

​Focuses on products where we hold the underwriting authority

Serves specialized areas of the commercial insurance market

Offers customized products for each industry segment

Brings 19 years of broking and underwriting experience

​SIGNAL Underwriting is an approved Coverholder with Lloyd’s of London, which was achieved within our first year of operation. We have been a proud member of the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents (CAMGA) since 2021.