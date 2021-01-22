BARRIE & COLLINGWOOD, ON, JAN. 22, 2021/ insPRESS/ – The national leader in residential and commercial restoration, ServiceMaster Restore would like to announce the new ownership of ServiceMaster Restore of Barrie & Collingwood. Current franchise owners, Dwayne and Tanya Frans have welcomed Jessica Riopelle to the ownership team with the purchase of the business effective December 2020. The company is grateful to Curtis Manktelow for his 22 years of ownership, and to Vincent McGrath for his many years of dedication to the business and wish them much success and happiness in the next stages of their lives.

Dwayne and Tanya Frans, owners of ServiceMaster Restore of Midland and ServiceMaster Restore of Orillia are talented owners with experience in the disaster restoration industry which all began with ServiceMaster over 25 years ago. “Tanya and I are very excited to partner with Jessica to expand on our already strong commitment to customer service. With our knowledge and experience and the support and dedication of our teams, we look forward to building a solid foundation within the Barrie & Collingwood community and have a positive impact on the people that live here,” commented Dwayne.

Jessica Riopelle joined the ServiceMaster Restore team with a strong background in construction and project management. After having worked closely with Dwayne as a Project Manager at both their locations, she was very excited to take the next step to becoming a partner with the brand. Jessica commented, “I wasn’t at ServiceMaster Restore long before I knew I wanted to be an owner. I am passionate about this industry and the work that we do so when this opportunity presented itself, I knew with Dwayne and Tanya’s experience and my construction background and drive it would be something amazing.”

Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore, remarked, “We are very excited to have such an accomplished team in place for our future, and look forward to the high standards of quality and customer service they will provide to the Barrie and Collingwood regions.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Barrie and Collingwood continues to operate at 1497 Snow Valley Road in Midhurst, Ontario. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact them at 705-722-5870.

