DARTMOUTH, NS, DECEMBER 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Interview between Tim Ainsworth & Michael Sangster – First General Halifax

Tim Ainsworth, First General Halifax

Q: Tell me how you started at First General?

I started in October 1987 (34 years).

I was running my own successful independent restoration company and was approached by the CEO of First General. I researched and learned more about the First General banner and how they operated before joining. After several discussions and research, I made the decision to join and had no regrets.

To date, I am proud to say, I have been the longest standing FG owner. I have thoroughly enjoyed the ride and I was and always will be a proud supporter of First General and what the brand stands for.

I have noticed a progressive positive movement in the brand since Frank Mirabelli took over the brand and I foresee a positive change in First General and a great future for all invested in First General.

Michael Sangster, First General Halifax

Started with FG November 2014

Q: Tell me how you started in the restoration industry and First General?

I have been in the industry since 2008. Tim and I knew each other prior to First General and by knowing him I inquired more about the First General brand. I had a lot of respect for Tim and I knew it was the right choice to join his office after discussing what First General had to offer, and it made it easy for me because I had trust, respect and confidence in Tim.

Tim and I engaged in discussions before I joined First General regarding mentorship and ownership and this was a positive direction for both of us to allow each other to continue to work together and allow for a positive future for both of us.

The transition of ownership was well planned and we wanted to ensure that we worked jointly on a smooth transition. “We continue to have employees work in our here since Tim started over 34 years ago, and it was important that they felt secure and positive regarding the new ownership”

Tim and I work well together. As he now continues to support our office, I am confident that as a new owner, I will continue to receive support from Tim and continue to represent the First General brand in a positive light.

Frank Mirabelli, CEO, First General

On behalf of the First General Family I thank Tim for his belief and trust in the First General brand 34 years ago. We are confident in Mike continuing the successful operation and track record Tim has established and look forward in working with and supporting Mike.