New President Announced for the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association

BARRIE, ON, OCT. 27, 2020/insPRESS/ – The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) which represents over 1,800 Independent Adjusters across Canada is pleased to announce that Christopher Bartlett, BA, CIP was installed as the association’s 36th President.

Bartlett assumed the role from outgoing president, John Jones, during the CIAA Annual General Meeting held virtually October 21, 2020.

“I am grateful and honoured by the memberships’ confidence and I look forward to working with the dedicated members of the National Executive from across the country in furthering the key strategic initiatives necessary for CIAA’s continued relevance and stature in today’s marketplace.” Bartlett said during the annual general meeting.

“Through this challenging time of adversity, CIAA has elected a solid leader who is calm, measured and inclusive. Chris brings a broad perspective on the multifaceted property and casualty insurance industry and recognizes the importance of including all stakeholders who are aligned with our vision and goals. He holds CIAA’s culture of encouraging cooperation and collaboration in the highest regard and the changing needs of the adjusting community will be well served under his capable leadership”, said Patricia Battle, Executive Director.

With 14+ years in the insurance industry, Bartlett is currently Supervisor – Commercial Claims, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

For more information, please contact:

Patricia Battle

Phone: 416-621-6222

Toll Free: 1-877-255-5589

pbattle@ciaa-adjusters.ca