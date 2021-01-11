Northbridge Insurance and Applied Systems partner to provide digital solutions for brokers

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 11, 2021/insPRESS/ – Northbridge Insurance is proud to announce a new partnership with Applied Systems, the largest broker management system provider in Canada. This partnership will allow Northbridge to build full quote integration with their Commercial Lines systems for Small Business, enabling brokers to carry out rate, quote, and bind processes within their management system workflows.

The quote integration will be done through an API solution built on CSIO’s industry standards. This will help brokers efficiently exchange policy and quote data while working directly in their own system.

“By offering faster quote services for brokers, we’re helping fulfill our Northbridge Insurance Go promise of fast, simple, and fair coverage,” says Andrea Bucek, Vice President of Distribution at Northbridge Insurance. “We continue to invest in the broker channel by making it easier for them to do business with us and we’re committed to continue providing digital solutions for the commercial sector.”

“We are proud to work with Northbridge Insurance to streamline the commercial lines quoting process,” said Steve Whitelaw, Vice President of Industry and Partner Relations at Applied Systems. “Our partnership with Northbridge, along with working with industry standards and associations like CSIO, will enable more digital interactions between all stakeholders of the insurance lifecycle.”

Northbridge and Applied Systems have achieved Level I and II certification in CSIO’s Commercial Lines Certification Program and are working towards becoming a Level III recipient. Northbridge’s commitment to CSIO and industry data standardization will allow Northbridge to be system agnostic and connect with all brokers and their broker management systems in the future.

About Northbridge Insurance

Northbridge Insurance is a leading Canadian commercial insurer. Working with our trusted broker partners, we use our in-depth industry expertise to create solutions that help businesses of all sizes operate more safely, so that they can worry less about their risks and focus on their opportunities. Visit us at www.nbins.com to learn more.

