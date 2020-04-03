Northwest Territories Approves Electronic Proof of Auto Insurance

Toronto, ON, April 3, 2020/InsPress/ – The Superintendent of Insurance of the Northwest Territories has approved the use of Electronic Proof of Auto Insurance, or eSlips, in the territory. This approval allows drivers in the territory with the option to digitally store and present their eSlips when required, without having to carry the paper copy. This change is effective immediately. Northwest Territories joins Nova Scotia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador in allowing consumers the option of using eSlips.

CSIO launched My Proof of Insurance in February 2018 in order to offer the industry a modern method of delivering digital proof of auto insurance and policy documents. The solution allows insurance providers across Canada to send attachments and eSlips to personal and commercial customers through secure email, using a consistent look and feel, regardless of sender.

Digital Privacy and Accessibility

My Proof of Insurance allows drivers to store, display and share their eSlips in their mobile wallet on their phones, while also protecting their personal data by leveraging bank-grade security and the native lock screen function on smartphones. Drivers can easily access the eSlip from their mobile wallet without the need for an Internet connection, downloading an app or storing separate passwords.

“We congratulate Northwest Territories on ensuring their drivers have access to the same convenient digital option as other drivers across Canada,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “We continue to meet with regulators in jurisdictions across Canada to demonstrate the My Proof of Insurance solution and showcase its many features.”

The Northwest Territories bulletin can be found here.

