Olaf Rubis joins EFI Global as senior environmental advisor in Canada

CALGARY, AB, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, announced that Olaf Rubis, BBA, CIE, has joined the company in Canada as a senior environmental advisor specializing in indoor air quality (IAQ).

For the past 10 years, Rubis has worked as an indoor environmental consultant serving greater Alberta and interior British Columbia. He has been a part of several catastrophic loss scenarios, including the High River Flooding in 2013 and the Fort McMurray fire of 2016. His expertise includes determining the extent of a particular loss (fire, water, sewer); creating scopes of work for restoration/reclamation; sampling as required for particular hazardous materials, including mould, asbestos, Illicit drugs; and ensuring all parties abide by Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and Alberta Health Services (AHS) protocols.

“Olaf is highly regarded for his exemplary work and knowledge in the space,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “His experience and reputation in the IAQ market in western Canada brings a greater skillset to our team and more sophisticated service offerings to our clients.”

Rubis holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Brunswick. He completed his formal training as a certified indoor environmentalist through the American Council of Accredited Certifications (ACAC), obtained his certification as a water restoration technician through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), and is a certified mould inspector.

EFI Global has six locations serving western Canada. For more information, visit efiglobal.ca or contact Rubis at Olaf.Rubis@efiglobal.com or 403-837-6924.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, part of Sedgwick, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

