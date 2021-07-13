On July 20th – come to the party! Join WICC’s anniversary celebrations!

TORONTO, ON, JULY 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – This year marks the 25th anniversary of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade, or WICC. The organization started as an idea to unite a group of local insurance employees to help fight cancer. Over the past 25 years WICC has grown into an association led by the industry, and has donated almost $18 million to fund groundbreaking cancer research.

To celebrate, WICC is hosting a virtual birthday party on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from noon – 1 pm ET, and you are invited! The event will feature family-friendly entertainment, some laughs, and a look back at how our industry has united in this cause to fund cancer research and support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. There is no cost to attend, and we hope to see you there.

Sign up here.

For more information about WICC, visit www.wicc.ca.

WICC Contact: Sally Turney

Communications Chair

647 966-8901

Sally.turney@sympatico.ca