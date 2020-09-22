On Side Appoints Riley Siblock as New Ottawa Branch Manager

OTTAWA, ON, SEPT. 22/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration is pleased to announce the appointment of Riley Siblock as their new Branch Manager serving Ottawa and the surrounding area.

Jay Kielt, Regional Director Ontario and Atlantic shared, “Riley is a super detailed team player who’s excited about growing the business with his crew in Ottawa. He’s a strong leader with unwavering care for the customer, which is our key focus here at On Side. We’re so pleased that he jumped at the chance for this Branch Manager role and look forward to his team’s growth and certain achievements.”

“I’m most comfortable in the background ensuring that our crew members have what they need to deliver 110% in their respective roles” stated Riley Siblock, Ottawa Branch Manager. “We’re a hardworking and dedicated team whose constant goal is to reach beyond client expectations. Our customer is already in a highly stressful situation so our aim is to actually help them enjoy the restoration process of their property.”

Riley Siblock has worked in the construction and restoration industry for over 10 years. Starting out as a carpenter for new housing builds, Siblock joined STRONE Restoration in 2009. He quickly learned the ropes and moved into a Project Manager role shortly thereafter. With On Side’s acquisition of STRONE in 2018, Siblock absorbed the company’s eClaim and training systems without pause. Now in the Branch Manager position and his goals aligned with customer service, performance metrics continue to impress.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Restoration is one of the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration companies with 37 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment.

For more information please contact:

Jay Kielt

Regional Director, Ontario & Atlantic

On Side Restoration Services Ltd.

jkielt@onside.ca 647-264-7992

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

On Side Restoration Services Ltd.

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710