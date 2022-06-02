On Side Restoration Announces Acquisition of Craft Restoration Services

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that today it completed the acquisition of Craft Restoration Services Inc. This Toronto-based property restoration company is a key addition to On Side’s growth in Ontario to help expand their service offerings throughout the Greater-Toronto Area.

Since 1975, Craft Restoration has established itself as a highly respected industry leader known for their commitment to strong customer service. The family-owned and operated business was successful right out of the gate and has since built lasting relationships with both industry partners and customers, something that previous owner Grant Noble has strived to maintain. Since joining Craft, Noble has always aspired to continue his late uncle’s legacy in providing old-school trusted service. Craft Restoration has grown into a team of 20-plus staff who have helped position the company as a top performer amongst its peers and as a notable player in the Ontario market.

“With their 40-plus years in business, Craft Restoration holds a very strong reputation for their reliable service and quality workmanship. I am personally looking forward to working with such a recognized leader, one with strong client bonds and tight-knit team,” said Jay Kielt, Regional Vice President, Ontario and Atlantic. “Craft Restoration will be an excellent fit, especially given their experience with condominiums and high net value properties, areas we are continuing to advance in. They will be instrumental in adding to our strength and growth within the GTA and beyond. We’re very excited to welcome Craft Restoration Services to our On Side family!” Kielt added.

Grant Noble shared, “I am thrilled to be joining On Side Restoration, a strong industry leader that also shares our customer-focused priorities and passion for helping others. Our business has a rich history and over the years we have built important relationships that I am confident will help with On Side’s long-term growth plans. I am also very happy to be able to provide my team with new opportunities for professional development.”

Throughout the transition period, Noble will stay on as a consultant to ensure a smooth integration process for his team. On Side will onboard Craft’s roster of talent including project managers, carpenters, technicians and more. Many of the staff bring ‘on the tools’ experience and knowledge in construction and project management, and will be a fantastic resource for On Side moving forward.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACT

Sonia Manson

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

On Side Restoration

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710