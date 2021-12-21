On Side Restoration Announces the Retirement of Founder and CEO Craig Hogarth

VANCOUVER, BC, DECEMBER 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – Following an exceptional and outstanding career in construction and restoration, including an impressive 43-year entrepreneurial feat, Craig Hogarth will be retiring from his role as CEO of On Side Restoration on December 31, 2021.

Since On Side’s founding in 1978, Hogarth’s leadership and natural business intuition have been paramount in the company’s success, growing from a team of three to currently over 1,300 employees and 41 branches coast to coast. Largely due to Hogarth’s strong vision for innovation and collaborative people-first working style, On Side has become one of the most successful restoration businesses in Canada.

Hogarth will continue supporting On Side with ongoing special projects and serving as Vice Chair, On Side Board of Directors. Alain Fortin, recently appointed President of On Side Restoration, will continue leading in this capacity.

In reflection, Hogarth said, “On Side is the successful company it is because of the people who are dedicated to making it so. We have employees and leaders who have been with us since the beginning, and we have new employees onboarding daily. But the common ground is the level of care they want to provide the customer and the desire for our company to be the best in the industry. Without this level of dedication applied every day, what we often phrase as our ‘blue blood’, our belief and ability to grow would not be possible.” He continued, “The number one priority with the sale of my company was to secure the long-term prosperity of our people. We have so many exceptional employees who work at On Side and I couldn’t be happier with the opportunities they all now have given our alignment with IFC.”

“Having built On Side over four decades means that it is very difficult now for me to say goodbye as CEO, but I’m very pleased to continue offering support and insight for the roads ahead. There is still much to accomplish and I’m personally very excited about the direction we are headed together,” explained Hogarth.

“Craig brings out the best in people, and always made sure he set his team up with the best opportunities possible,” Fortin shared. “He is a true entrepreneur, and someone who has been able to adapt so effortlessly to change and transitions. His guidance, unique perspectives and wisdom will continue to be of value with his involvement on the board. But on a day to day working basis, he will truly be missed by everyone at On Side.”

More information on Hogarth’s retirement will be shared later this week, with insights on plans for his future as well as an update regarding On Side’s world since the purchase by Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) in 2019.

