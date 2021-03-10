On Side Restoration Appoints a Trio of Western Canada Branch Managers: Tina VanGroningen, Kendra Kostyk, and Kyla Crouch

VANCOUVER, BC, MAR. 10, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of three outstanding individuals as Branch Managers on BC’s West Coast: Tina VanGroningen, Kendra Kostyk, and Kyla Crouch.

Effective March 1st, 2021, Tina VanGroningen was promoted within On Side as Branch Manager to Nanaimo, BC. Having moved from the On Side Grande Prairie team, VanGroningen is happy to join her extended family on the Island and shared, “I’m thrilled to be leading such a talented crew here in this beautiful part of the country. I’ve jumped straight into projects and started to get to know the local communities that we’re privileged to be a part of and serve.”

Originally a nursing home care worker in Ontario, VanGroningen is known to bring care and a high level of attention to her customers when they experience a loss in their home or business. “Tina is engaged and diligent with everything that she takes on. Her experience in the ranks paired with this leadership role will surely support a thriving, customer focused branch,” stated Ron Biggs, RVP, West, at On Side Restoration.

VanGroningen has eight years of construction and restoration experience, five years in claims adjusting (level 2) and holds her WRT, OCT, FSRT, and ASD certifications.

Kendra Kostyk who has been with the organization for over three and a half years, starts her role as Branch Manager, Squamish, BC as of March 22nd, 2021. She has 17 years of experience in the construction and restoration business and prior to this role was a pinch hitter when a branch was overwhelmed with a heavy project load or turnover. At times she has also been referred to as a customer “Crisis Project Manager”, needing to swoop in, put the customer at ease during one of the most stressful times in their lives, and getting their world back in order. “Providing excellent customer service is what gets me up in the morning. Having the technical skills are 100% required but it’s the compassion that our team brings to the plate that sets On Side apart from the rest,” shared Kostyk, who also holds her WRT certification.

Doug Irwin, SVP Strategy & Growth explains, “Kendra is a true team player. She’s a flexible and collaborative contributor who over the past couple of years has travelled from coast to coast to assist branches when they’ve needed her most. We are ecstatic to have her in the lead in Squamish.”

When Kyla Crouch, Branch Manager, Victoria, BC decided to rejoin the restoration side of the business in June 2020, her employer choice was an easy one. “On Side has always been at the forefront of technology, integrity and accountability. Likewise, these values and approach align closely with my own. Now with the financial support of Intact Financial Corporation and the process improvements we’re making that positively impact our customers, all of our insurance clients are starting to reap the rewards. Shorter job cycle times and more flexibility while navigating the property loss is of course a win-win for everyone.” With all of the positive changes and inroads her team has been making, Crouch’s 5-year goal is to see a fourth branch open up on Vancouver Island so that they can continue to expand On Side’s service offering to its national and regional clients.

“We love Kyla’s passion for the industry and winning attitude that positively influences our staff and customers alike. It’s a pleasure to support the Victoria team in their continued and fruitful efforts of growing the business in this area,” said Ron Biggs.

Crouch has earned her CDS, Infection Control, WRT, HAAG and FSRT certifications and has both a restoration background and over a decade of insurance work experience as an adjuster.

Women have a place in the construction and restoration industry

Having just celebrated International Women’s Day, we asked these business leaders why more women should consider joining the construction and restoration industry. Answers ranged from “On Side offers a great work/life balance, paid education in your field and a mentorship program” to “it’s a fulfilling career where you get to estimate, rebuild what was lost, and problem solve on a daily basis.” But above all, the resounding responses related to “the satisfaction we get from helping others when they need it the most.”

The company is on the hunt for team players to add to their On Side family who are collaborative, teachable and good communicators. If these traits describe you, the Company would encourage you to apply online at https://www.onside.ca/en/careers

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 40 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACTS

Sonia Manson

On Side Restoration Services, Ltd.

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

smanson@onside.ca

905-474-3710