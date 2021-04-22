On Side Restoration Appoints Ian Newman as Director, Development and Initiatives, Southern Ontario: A True Client Advocate

LONDON, ON, APR. 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Newman as Director, Development and Initiatives, Southern Ontario.

Ian joins On Side from Calgary, Alberta with over 20 years of experience in the property restoration industry and a passion for building strong client relationships. Ian started in the industry on the tools working as a field technician. He has since grown into various leadership and development roles where he has recognized the importance of client advocacy.

On Side’s recent acquisition by Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) and the growth of the company truly excite Ian. He is thrilled about his new role, the team, and the many opportunities that are before On Side. His interest in joining On Side also stems from his inquisitive nature and keen desire for personal growth and development. Ian is extremely motivated by On Side’s fast-paced growth and he is eager for a new challenge.

Ian will report to Doug Irwin, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Growth, who shared “We are really pleased to have Ian join the On Side family. He brings a deep knowledge of the industry given his technical training as well as his expertise in understanding the customer mindset. His energy and dedication are infectious and I’m really excited to be working together with Ian again after 10 years.”

Ian’s vision for business development in his region is to continue with his hands-on approach as he believes business development is all about building relationships and educating people about On Side’s multifaceted business. Even outside of work, Ian enjoys meeting new people and finding new adventures. He describes himself as an avid backpacker and frequently visits Medellin, Colombia, where he sponsors a men’s community soccer team.

When asked what he loves most about his work, Ian explained, “When I first started out in this industry, I didn’t know how my skills and experience would develop into a career. However, I have always been so passionate about my work and I’ve been absolutely won over by the whole ‘people helping people’ environment of our business. I also love how no two days are the same, nor are two customers ever the same. This keeps me on my toes always ready for the next challenge.”

Ian holds his National Construction Safety Officer certification and has also achieved IICRC Master Water, and Fire and Smoke Restorer status.

About On Side Restoration

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 40 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

Contact

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

smanson@onside.ca

905-474-3710