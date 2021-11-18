On Side Restoration Appoints Jean-Pierre Bastien as New Regional Vice President, Quebec

QUEBEC, QC, NOVEMBER 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Montreal native Jean-Pierre (JP) Bastien as the new Regional Vice President, Quebec, starting Monday, November 22nd, 2021.

Bastien brings over 30 years’ experience in the aviation industry, having held various executive positions in operations, account management, customer service and business development. Both he and On Side’s leadership team recognize many similarities between the aerospace and restoration industries, especially when it comes to growth plans, operational excellence, and building strong teams. And to support Bastien in his role, Manuel Martineau will also be moving to join the National Services Team in a District Director position, previously Director of National Integration. Martineau’s 18 years of industry experience and thorough understanding of On Side’s systems help to complete the solid leadership foundation from which to grow the company’s market share in Quebec.

With many new initiatives for On Side on the horizon, Bastien is looking forward to a refreshing change of pace and new challenges that this role will present. He shares, “Although I am new to the restoration sector, I see the quality of work that On Side can produce and how much pride the staff take in serving their customers —it’s something that really resonates with me.” He added, “I’m excited to be working with such a knowledgeable and passionate team, as well as with Manuel who brings such strong experience and professionalism to the table.”

Bastien’s exceptional leadership skills and ability to motivate and connect people will be key to On Side’s continuous growth and development in Quebec. His immediate focus will be to foster an environment where all On Side staff feel they belong and can see how they will achieve success together as a team. Having been born and raised on the West Island of Montreal, Bastien is bilingual in French and English which is of great importance for communication with staff and other stakeholders.

Mike VanElsberg, Senior Vice President, National Services said “Jean-Pierre is an outstanding addition to our National Services team, primarily because of his fantastic people skills and track record in building resilient teams. He also has an innate ability to develop long-term growth plans with great attention to detail, all while keeping his teams on track with a firm but caring hand. He’s a great leader and someone who I believe our staff and clients will truly enjoy working with.”

Bastien is based out of Quebec City and also has a home in Montreal. As his role expands, Bastien will oversee and spearhead the strategic direction of the entire Quebec National Services functions, ensuring that the unique needs and goals of each branch location are met.

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For over 40 years our company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, our 24-hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate our extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

905-474-3710

smanson@onside.ca