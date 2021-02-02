On Side Restoration Extends Footprint to Manitoba: Acquisition of 204 Restoration Services – A 40th Branch for the 40-Year Company

WINNIPEG, MB, FEB. 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that today it completed the acquisition of 204 Restoration Services Ltd. (“204 Restoration Services”, or “204”), which marks the Company’s debut in the Manitoba market and a 40th branch for the 40-year-old company. The new Winnipeg branch will be the company’s new provincial district office, as On Side aims to expand its service offering within the province of Manitoba, but also to northwestern Ontario and the Thunder Bay area.

Since 2009, 204 has established itself among industry leaders in the province based on their solid abilities to manage larger sized property claims and unwavering customer service focus. The three well-seasoned, professional 204 Restoration Services owners, Karl Gislason, Steve Russell and Rob Stevenson, operate with 50-plus accumulated years of experience in restoration, including “on the tools” background as Red Seal Carpenters and other expertise. Since taking over majority ownership of the company in 2015, they have built strong relationships across the industry which has led to organic growth within the Manitoba marketplace.

“204 Restoration Services is a recognized and respected industry leader, with a very strong reputation within the Winnipeg community but also across the province. Moreover, the company’s strong ties with its clients ensures room for further growth,” said Doug Irwin, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Growth. “Over the years, 204 Restoration Services has grown their share of the market through innovative and solid broker relationship development. The familiarity of the brokers with 204, coupled with the company’s continued delivery of exceptional and timely customer service, has contributed to improved retention of the respective insurance companies’ claims for these brokers. We’re very excited to welcome 204 Restoration Services to our On Side family!” Doug Irwin added.

Karl Gislason, President of 204 is looking forward to joining On Side Restoration. “This transaction is a natural fit for both companies who both share the same customer-focused priorities, as well as strong company values and passion for the industry. We are confident that our reputation, talent and experience, as well as our strong ties with our clients and brokers will ensure room for growth within the province, into Saskatchewan and Northern Ontario,” he said.

The three owners will eventually be transitioning into new strategic roles within On Side to continue to expand On Side’s geographic footprint. Karl Gislason will become Director, Central District; Steve Russell will be Director, Development and Initiative; and Rob Stevenson will operate as Technical Advisor, Large Loss. In their new roles, they will be responsible for the entire district, which will stretch across Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Another key player, Mike Bell, will be promoted from his General Manager role and officially become On Side’s first Winnipeg, Manitoba Branch Manager. Leading their handpicked, talented team of restoration experts, Mike will also continue to work closely with Karl, Steve and Rob.

For On Side Restoration, this acquisition marks an important step in its growth. Not only is the Company entering a seventh province, but it is also bringing on board valuable new employees, gaining key local expertise as well as a solid and diverse book of business. On Side recognizes the quality and expertise of 204 Restoration Services and plans to build upon the solid skill sets and strong relationships with clients and brokers to expand market share throughout the district.

204 Restoration Services employees will transition to On Side’s new branch which will remain located at 83 Higgins Avenue, Winnipeg, MB.

About On Side Restoration

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 40 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

Contact

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

smanson@onside.ca

905-474-3710