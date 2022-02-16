On Side Restoration Looks to Innovation, Customer Service, and its People

VANCOUVER, BC, FEBRUARY 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – Last December, the company announced Craig Hogarth retired from his role as CEO of On Side Restoration on December 31, 2021. The past 43 years have established On Side as one of the top restoration businesses in the country, and now with President, Alain Fortin at the helm, this high standard will continue well beyond Hogarth’s departure.

Fortin shared, “Innovation, customer service and a people-first mentality is at the core of On Side, as was built by our founder, Craig Hogarth. These strategies will continue and become even stronger as we move forward. To ensure continuity, we sincerely appreciate Craig’s desire to work on special projects and also serve as Vice Chair for our On Side Board of Directors.”

“On Side’s goal is to set new standards for the industry while making things easier and more transparent for the customer,” Hogarth explained. “The company will continue to incorporate new technologies to reduce total cycle time for repair work, such as our dry-in-place initiative, as well as introducing other improvements. This evolved approach will better serve both our residential and commercial clients, as well as our environment.”

Fortin added that to support these efforts the company is building a team of top talent, “On Side has huge opportunities for individuals to grow their careers and leadership skills here. Craig can feel confident that we’ll see a company 50 years from now, still making a positive impact in our industry and communities, and the addition of great people will assist us in doing just that.”

Since Intact Financial Corporation’s acquisition in 2019, On Side has been supported in maintaining its exceptional culture and employee passion for their work. On Side continues to focus on innovation and ever-increasing capacity to provide all companies, including various key insurers across the industry and their customers, with the gold standard in care.

Given his 40+ year ownership tenure of On Side, Hogarth also felt compelled to express a sincere thank you to those he’s known across the decades, “I’d like to genuinely thank the industry as a whole, and all the great people I’ve dealt with over the years. Your belief in our company and the teamwork we’ve experienced as we navigated this ever-changing sector together has made for some incredible memories. I also thank many of you for your friendship! Now onto our next chapter, I hope you’ll see—On Side will do our best to shine for all of you.”

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACT

Sonia Manson

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

On Side RestorationOn Side Restoration

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710