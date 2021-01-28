On Side Restoration Makes Senior Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC – Craig Hogarth, President and Chief Executive Officer of On Side Restoration Services Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce some senior leadership team and organizational changes, effective February 1, 2021.

“With customers as our number one focus, we are working very hard to align ourselves to their expectations as it pertains to best in class job cycle times, emergency assistance expediency and cost effective contents care. To support effective and timely execution of all these valuable initiatives, as well as replace a role due to the retirement of one of our trusted senior executives, we are making a few leadership changes and welcoming aboard seasoned professionals,” said Craig Hogarth, On Side Restoration’s President and CEO.

On Side’s current Chief Operating Officer, Amandio Contreiras will be retiring this spring but he will continue offering support as a Special Advisor to On Side. To replace Contreiras, the company is splitting this role into two segments and aligning these responsibilities with two well-rounded individuals in the claims and property restoration industry, promoting On Side’s own Doug Irwin and welcoming Mike Van Elsberg.

Building on his passion for innovation and marketing, as well as his knowledge and background in business development, Doug Irwin, currently the VP Western Canada, will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Strategy & Growth. Irwin has a long history of assembling high performance teams and has coached and elevated the efforts of On Side’s Western Branches since 2014. In his new role, Irwin will be the main conduit for all of the company’s insurer relationships ensuring that their requirements are met and concerns are looked after swiftly. He will also be steering the business development efforts of his expanding team with a diverse group of clients including commercial, property management, healthcare, education and municipalities.

Joining the ranks and taking over a portion of Contreiras’ responsibilities is Mike Van Elsberg, currently the Deputy Senior Vice President, Claims West at Intact Financial Corporation, who will assume the position Senior Vice President, National Services. Van Elsberg started in claims in 1988, spent a short stint in commercial underwriting, and has worked with numerous insurance firms on business integration. Throughout his career, Mike has led multiple strategic initiatives and directives as well as leadership during many different catastrophic events, including the Calgary Floods and Fort McMurray wildfires. In this new role, Van Elsberg will provide direction to the company’s Regional Vice Presidents and District Directors, who will oversee branch performance and improvement efforts as they relate to KPIs, job cycle time, NPS scores and other indicators.

Of special mention, Ed Gooyers, Vice President Operations will now have direct responsibility for all of On Side’s Canadian field operations. Key Operations Directors will now be reporting into him to help ensure the company meets its technical directives and customer service goals.

Doug Irwin, Mike Van Elsberg and Ed Gooyers will all report to the President, Craig Hogarth. Further, working closely alongside Van Elsberg and Irwin, Alain Fortin, CFO and Emmanuel Robitaille, Regional Vice President, Quebec will be providing support for company growth within the Quebec marketplace.

Replacing Irwin, Ron Biggs, currently Vice President Property & Capacity Solutions at Crawford & Company, will become Regional Vice President, West. Prior to Crawford, Biggs served at RSA for 9+ years, as National Property Claims Director, as well as other senior roles. Leveraging his extensive knowledge of property claims, capacity solutions and team leadership background, Biggs will coach 20 western branch managers to achieve new levels of performance and customer care. Ron Biggs will report to Mike Van Elsberg.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Amandio Contreiras for his remarkable contributions during his eight year tenure at On Side. Amandio joined us in 2013 with a strong corporate background that was gained from multiple senior management roles where he had oversight on all aspects of business. He brought his learnings and professionalism to On Side where he instilled a highly respected business operational structure, orchestrated branch level financial oversight, and a dynamic leadership style that our whole company is going to miss. He is a trusted business partner but even more importantly is an extraordinary person and friend. We are very happy to be able to continue working with Amandio on special projects as needed come April of this year,” added Craig Hogarth.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 39 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

