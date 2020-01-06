On Side Restoration Montreal West Welcomes New Branch Manager

Montreal West, QC/January 6, 2020/InsPress/ – On Side Restoration is happy to announce that René Trépanier has joined the company as their Montreal West Branch Manager.

Emmanuel Robitaille, Regional Director, Quebec shares that “René Trépanier comes to On Side Restoration with a great deal of leadership and management expertise, as well as a strategic growth mindset. We are extremely privileged that he has joined our growing On Side family in La Belle Province.”

Prior to joining On Side Restoration, René held various senior leadership positions within the insurance industry including Echelon Insurance , Aviva Insurance, and Lussier Insurance Brokers, as well as in the banking and regulatory industries. René brings extensive claims experience through his insurance leadership roles. During his career, he has trained and developed a number of individuals who now hold key positions within the insurance sector. René Trépanier is excited to bring his experience and coaching skill set to On Side Restoration to help support the growth the company will experience over the next several years, especially in Quebec.

René Trépanier stated “I’m excited to join On Side Restoration in Quebec and support Emmanuel with the development of this amazing project. On Side Restoration’s values and culture are going to be key to bringing the industry to the next level.”

More about René Trépanier’s background can be learned via his LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rené-trépanier-59125215

About On Side Restoration

On Side Restoration is one of the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration companies with 37 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment.

Contacts

Emmanuel Robitaille

Regional Director, Québec

erobitaille@onside.ca 514-546-1334

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710