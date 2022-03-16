On Side Restoration Relocating Abbotsford Branch to Chilliwack

CHILLIWACK, BC, MARCH 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the opening of their new Chilliwack, BC branch at the end of June 2022. As a result of this relocation, On Side’s Abbotsford, BC branch will be permanently closing its doors.

With On Side’s continued focus on customer care, the move will be a positive step towards expanding their footprint across the Lower Mainland and will set a launch point to improve service and support for the interior of BC. On Side has recognized their customers’ need for service beyond the Abbotsford market, and the company’s new Chilliwack location will help to grow existing and develop new relationships within the community and surrounding area.

Peter Duhault, Territory Manager said, “As one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, Chilliwack offers a great sense of openness, affordability and quality of life. This new branch will help connect the dots on the map and build a complete physical presence across the sea-to sky corridor, Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley Region, putting us in a better position for customer service and job efficiency. There are so many positives that Chilliwack has to offer, both from a community and strategic business perspective, and I am personally very excited about this key branch location opening up.”

As On Side continues to build its presence in cities and regions across Canada, their goal to build a team of passionate and talented employees remains a top priority. The company looks forward to offering new employment opportunities and recruiting locally out of the Chilliwack area for those searching for long-term career paths.

The Chilliwack branch will be located at Units 1 – 2, 7949 Venture Place, Chilliwack, BC. and will feature top-tier design with 6,500 square feet of warehouse space and offices on the second floor.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

