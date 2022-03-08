On Side Restoration to Sponsor Hell or High Water Telethon Event

VANCOUVER, BC, MARCH 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is excited to share their sponsorship of the Hell or High Water concert and telethon event to raise funds for the communities of Lytton, Merritt, Princeton and other Lower Mainland regions in British Columbia affected by catastrophic fires and floods in 2021.

The 12-hour online fundraiser on March 13th will conduct a livestream telethon with musical performances and video messages hosted from Merritt, BC, and a live concert in Mission, BC. On Side is extremely proud to support this event as a ‘Community Hero’ level sponsor and encourages other companies to step up and give where they can.

With several close bonds within these communities, On Side was swift to deploy response teams to the front lines with team members and backup equipment also flown in from outside provinces. Helping communities is at the heart of what On Side does best and the Company continues to look for ways to do more to help rebuild what was lost to families and businesses.

Tim Hedrick, On Side’s lead Project Manager who set the pace for much of the restoration efforts currently underway said, “Supporting these communities reminds me of why I’m in this field of work to begin with. Although it’s tough at times, knowing that I was able to help make a difference in people’s lives means everything to me.”

Hedrick continued, “We have developed so many incredible relationships within BC’s Interior and the Lower Mainland municipalities and community members. I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve together—we are even close to re-opening some schools and recreational facilities, and the communities are very excited about that.”

On Side continues to work diligently with all stakeholders involved to support the communities as they look towards rebuilding and a fresh start.

For more details about the event and how you can assist, click here.

Support the event from any location! Here’s how:

SHARE ‘Hell or High Water’ social media posts with the hashtag #hellorhighwaterbc

GIVE a personal donation and challenge others to donation match. Click here to donate.

Donate and WIN! The fundraiser also offers donators several ways to win some amazing prizes here.

WATCH the 12-hour livestream telethon event and concert on March 13th here.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACT

Sonia Manson

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

On Side Restoration

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710