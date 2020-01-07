Canadian Underwriter
insPRESS

ONLY 2 weeks left to register for the CICMA/CIAA Ontario Chapter’s Annual Joint Conference 2020

January 7, 2020   by CIAA

Print this page

Toronto, ON, Jan. 7, 2020/InsPress – Tickets are going quickly… Secure your place at the CICMA/CIAA Ontario Chapter’s Annual Joint Conference TODAY.

With an outstanding speaker lineup, the highly anticipated premier Claims Event promises to deliver yet another stellar program covering the most timely and relevant issues affecting Claims Professionals within the Carrier, Broker, Risk Management and IA Communities.

A CLAIMS CHARCUTERIE…
Independent Adjuster/ Claims Manager Relationships
Jacqueline Caceres, Integrated Insurance Resources;
Lorri Frederick, ClaimsPro;
Jonathan Brown, Wawanesa;
Gerald Mastromatteo, Zurich
Moderator: Riaz Coolman, Northbridge
#MeToo
Rob Holmes, Crawford Canada;
Teresa Drijber, OSBIE
Privacy & Cyber
Dan Michaluk, Hicks Morley
The Role of AI in Insurance
Jennifer Mullett, Intact

Join us January 21, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Register online TODAY!

Print this page

Related
Ross Betteridge named COO of SCM; Lorri Frederick becomes ClaimsPro president
What could stop insurers from being ‘uberized’
ClaimsPro strengthens Atlantic Canada coverage with acquisition of Plant Hope Adjusters Ltd.
Zurich aims to ‘better account’ for interconnectivity of risks in general insurance