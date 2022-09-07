ONTARIO-BASED INSURANCE GROUP BUYS STAN DARLING INSURANCE

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Announced today, Stan Darling Insurance has been purchased by a group of Ontario-based insurance experts, led by Kevin McKinnon with strategic partner, The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group (CMIG)—the change of ownership is effective today. The sale includes all four Stan Darling Insurance offices located in Burk’s Falls, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Sundridge.

The group, which includes David Elliott, David Kennedy, Greg Kruk and Kevin McKinnon along with strategic partner CMIG bring a combined 50+ years of experience in operating and running insurance brokerages across Ontario. This sale will ensure that all branches of Stan Darling Insurance remain committed to the community-based independent insurance broker channel. Under the new ownership, Kevin McKinnon will be taking on the role of Managing Partner in each of the Stan Darling Offices and will lead the existing team through the transition and beyond.

“The independent insurance broker channel is alive and well and we are committed to solidifying this even further here in Ontario,” said Kevin McKinnon, newly appointed, Managing Partner, Stan Darling Insurance. “We could not be more thrilled to be sharing this news today– our team brings a ton of expertise with them to the table, and we are excited to take this already strong brand to the next level.”

“We believe in the strength of the independent broker channel in Ontario and we continue to invest accordingly,” said Tim Shauf, President & CEO, The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. “Today’s announcement highlights our dedication—we look forward to working with this group and sharing our expertise as a strategic partner.”

The sale and change of ownership of Stan Darling Insurance coincides with Principal and Owner Stephen Darling announcing his retirement from the insurance industry and implementing a strong, curated succession plan that stays true to his commitment to the independent broker channel. Immediate staffing updates include Stephen Darling working within the brokerage for the near future to oversee the transition of all teams and the business and Jason Darling remaining on staff and moving from Partner to Account Manager.

“I am confident that this is the right move for both the team and brokerage at Stan Darling Insurance,” said Stephen Darling. “The change of ownership will ensure that the business will remain both a relevant and strong player in the Ontario insurance landscape and more importantly an independent insurance brokerage.”

Stan Darling Insurance was founded in 1938 and operates in the Parry Sound- Muskoka area with offices spanning Northern Ontario. Each locations offers personal, residential and business insurance.

-30-

Media Contact: Miki Paczek

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group

(613)267-5554 ext 1409

mpaczek@thecommonwell.ca