Ontario Brokers Raise $100K for Downie Wenjack Fund

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 26, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) raised $100,000 for the Gord Downie

& Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) at their 2021 Virtual Convention October 20–21. This annual event brings the insurance industry together and remains the largest insurance event in Canada.

“Given our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion this past year, we partnered with an organization making a difference in that space,” said VP, Marketing & Communications, Norah Black. “DWF strives to improve the lives of Indigenous Canadians by building awareness, education and connection—values directly in line with IBAO’s.”

Part of IBAO’s Virtual Convention was a screening of The Secret Path—an animated film adaptation of Gord Downie’s album and Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel. The film is a musical retelling of Chanie’s escape from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School.

“Our Convention lined up with Secret Path Week—a national movement commemorating the legacies of Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack. Airing The Secret Path for attendees was a very emotional and important experience to share together.”

“We truly appreciate the support we’ve received from IBAO and the donation from insurance brokers across Ontario,” said Kayleigh Jordan-MacGregor, Development Associate, The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. “To move towards reconciliation, we need to understand the truth and work together to raise awareness. Meaningful impact comes from bringing attention to these issues.”

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

