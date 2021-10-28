Opta Precise Services Expands Suite of Loss Control Solutions with the Integration of HOVER Technology to Deliver a New Virtual Inspection Service

MARKHAM, ON, October 28, 2021/insPRESS/ – Opta Precise Services, Canada’s leading provider of loss control services, is pleased to announce an exclusive Canadian partnership agreement with HOVER to deliver a new virtual inspection service—the first of its kind for the Insurance industry in Canada.

By combining its loss control expertise with HOVER’s proprietary patented technology, Opta Precise Services has developed a new, simple, inspector assisted & validated virtual solution that guides the homeowner through a data and photo capturing process using HOVER’s mobile application. HOVER’s “to-the-inch” accuracy transforms photos into a fully measured model calculating the property’s total living area, which is used to determine an insurable replacement cost calculation. “This partnership is a game-changer in maintaining our leading technological position in the inspection space, and we are pleased to offer this service to our insurance partners,” states Enzo Ginevro, SVP Operations, Opta Precise Services. “What makes this virtual solution unique for our customers is our ability to provide a replacement cost based on the accuracy of the HOVER sketch.” This is an integral component of the final data set that will be validated by an Opta Precise Services expert and delivered as part of a professional report that includes critical underwriting data, recommendations, Fire Underwriters Survey® (FUS) data, interior and exterior photos, a fully measured HOVER sketch, and a replacement cost.

Insurers will be able to inspect more properties in remote or difficult to reach locations across the country with reduced turnaround times and cost savings, all while increasing accuracy in risk assessment through inspector verified information.

“HOVER’s mission is to help people improve their homes with the world’s best 3D property data,” said Ali Azhar, Chief Revenue Officer at HOVER. “Through their forward-looking partnership with HOVER, Precise will equip insurers to support their customers in doing just that. As an industry leader, the insurance sector looks to Opta Precise Services for the innovative technology solutions they are adopting. HOVER is thrilled to partner with a company that is setting the standard within the Canadian market for inspections.”

As leaders in loss control since 1883 for the property and casualty industry, Opta Precise Services continues to redefine the future of loss control in Canada with innovative technology solutions and a full range of flexible inspection solutions to meet the changing needs of its customers. The new virtual inspection service can be used for remote regions, as part of updating or re-underwriting files, or complimenting a digital consumer journey. For more information, visit optaintel.ca/PreciseServices

Contact Info:

Greg McCutcheon

Opta Information Intelligence Corp.

President

greg.mccutcheon@scm.ca

Noelie LeBlanc

HOVER

Public Relations Manager

noelie.leblanc@hover.to

About Opta Information Intelligence Corp.



Opta Information Intelligence delivers Canada’s most comprehensive property intelligence and loss control services nationwide. Offering streamlined services, Opta provides access to superior data and innovative property solutions, delivering more profitable underwriting results with greater accuracy and insights than ever before. For more information, visit www.optaintel.ca.

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to [hover.to].