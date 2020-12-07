Oracle RMS Insurance Brokerage to Acquire Avanta Insurance Inc.

CONCORD, ON, DEC. 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – Today Oracle Risk Management Services Inc. (Oracle RMS) Insurance Brokerage announced they have acquired Avanta Insurance Inc.

Established in 1981, Avanta Insurance has been a trusted name for customers throughout Ontario offering both personal and commercial insurance.

The 12 Avanta employees and seven producers will be retained with the Oracle RMS team and President Bonnie Grys will transition to managing the newly acquired branches at Oracle RMS.

“We believe that the acquisition of Avanta Insurance Inc. elevates Oracle RMS to the next level,” states John Ferraro, CEO of Oracle RMS. “Via this purchase, we further strengthen our existing relationships with our market partners while allowing us to be even more competitive in the Ontario insurance landscape in terms of size and capacity. We look forward to working with the Avanta team more closely and welcoming their customers to the Oracle RMS family.”

President of Avanta Insurance Bonnie Grys stated: “Moving forward towards our next chapter, I wanted to advance by including additional markets and new technology. I believe my high standards of customer service align with the values of Oracle RMS. I believe this merger will help us better service our existing clients and grow with Oracle RMS together.”

About Avanta Insurance

Avanta Insurance has been in the brokerage business since 1981. The original brokerage merged with Sullivan Blair Insurance in 1999 and then through acquisition became Adamson, Sullivan, Grys, Peters Insurance. President Bonnie Grys and Vice President Damon Clarke bought the brokerage and incorporated as ASGP Insurance Inc. In 2018, they rebranded to Avanta Insurance Inc. With a total 50 years in the insurance business, Avanta Insurance is excited to continue on this new chapter.

About Oracle RMS

Oracle RMS is an award-winning insurance brokerage in Ontario. Michael Di Nardo and John Ferraro, the founders, have assembled a powerhouse of insurance professionals who are committed to providing customers with exceptional service and risk protection. With an extensive network of insurance partners, a wide-range of products and services, and dedicated experts, Oracle RMS always has you covered.