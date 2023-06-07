Oracle RMS Insurance Brokerage to Acquire Spacca Insurance Brokers Ltd.

CONCORD, ON, JUNE 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – Today Oracle Risk Management Services Inc. (Oracle RMS) Insurance Brokerage announced they have acquired Spacca Insurance Brokers Ltd. (Spacca Insurance).

Founded in 1972, Spacca Insurance is a family-owned and operated insurance brokerage that prides itself on its client-centric approach which involves continuous relationship-based engagement.

“We believe that the acquisition of Spacca Insurance Brokers Ltd. reflects the growth ambitions of Oracle RMS over the past few years” states John Ferraro, CEO of Oracle RMS. “This purchase allows us to further strengthen our existing relationships with our carrier partners while increasing our competitiveness in the Ontario insurance landscape in terms of size and capacity. We look forward to welcoming the Spacca team and their customers to the Oracle RMS family, and working closely with them to continue providing excellent customer-oriented, personalized insurance and financial services”.

Diana Spacca stated: “We pride ourselves on the peace of mind we provide our customers. Knowing their assets are insured properly, ensures they can sleep well at night. We’re excited to join the Oracle RMS insurance family and the opportunities it brings to expand our service offerings while maintaining the same level of service to our customers.”

The Spacca team will be integrated into the Oracle RMS family, with Bruno Spacca and Diana Spacca continuing in their current roles as Managers of the newly acquired brokerage.

Bruno Spacca added: “The foundation of our brokerage has always been customer service. Our dedicated staff have been instrumental in carrying out our customer-first approach. When we decided upon the succession of our brokerage we felt that both John Ferraro and Michael Di Nardo shared a similar commitment to customer service. We believe the culture they’ve developed within their office will complement our staff while providing them opportunities to further their insurance careers.”

About Spacca Insurance

Spacca Insurance Brokers was founded in 1972 by Clerio Spacca. Through three generations of the Spacca family’s involvement, the company has experienced organic growth and enjoys excellent client retention. With a rich history and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, Spacca Insurance Brokers continues to thrive as a trusted insurance brokerage in Ontario.

About Oracle RMS

Oracle RMS is an award-winning insurance brokerage in Ontario. Michael Di Nardo and John Ferraro, the founders, have assembled a powerhouse of insurance professionals who are committed to providing customers with exceptional service and risk protection. With an extensive network of insurance partners, a wide-range of products and services, and dedicated insurance and financial services experts, Oracle RMS always has you covered.

For more information, please contact:

Sofia Perez

Marketing and Communications, Oracle RMS

905.660.9740

sperez@oraclerms.com

www.OracleRMS.com