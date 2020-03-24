Origin and Cause an Essential Service and Remains Open

Toronto, ON, March 24, 2020/InsPress/ – Dear Clients and Industry Partners, As multiple provinces have declared a State of Emergency this week due to COVID-19, Origin and Cause has confirmed that our services have been deemed an essential service. As such, we are permitted to continue operations.

While our offices are closed and our staff are working remotely, we will continue to support our client partners during these times, conducting scene investigations when we are certain that it is safe to do so. The health and safety of our staff, clients and their customers is our top priority.

All “Engineer for a Day” and “Triage” programs will be administered virtually/telephonically until further notice. We will continue to monitor the Federal and Provincial requirements and provide updates as things develop and change, ensuring we are responding to our clients’ needs in the safest manner possible.

We appreciate your support during these trying times. We are here with you.

If you have any questions, please contact us at info@origin-and-cause.com and we will get back to you right away.

Stay safe,

Mazen Habash

President and Consulting Forensic Engineer