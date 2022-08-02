Origin and Cause Appoints Art Beleda Vice President, Eastern Canada

ANCASTER, ON, AUGUST 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Art Beleda as the new Vice President of Eastern Canada.

Art is a Certified Engineering Technologist and Fire and Explosion Investigator with a 20-year history at Origin and Cause. He has extensive experience in fostering important client relationships and collaborative partnerships across the industry and has served in a leadership role for the past several years, as the Ancaster Branch Manager.

As Vice President of Eastern Canada, Art will supply leadership and vision for continuous growth as well as the improvement of business operations and client service. Art will continue to affirm Origin and Cause as the premier forensic engineering and fire investigation firm in Canada, including the recruiting and developing of top professionals.

“Art’s proven abilities as a leader, his knowledge and understanding of the business, together with his tenure at Origin and Cause make him an ideal choice for the role and uniquely position him to drive the business forward,” said Origin and Cause President, Mazen Habash. “Art has been an integral part of our Eastern Canada operations for many years. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role as VP and I invite everyone to join me in congratulating him.”

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Mazen for appointing me Vice President in conjunction with continuing my role as the Ancaster Operations Manager,” said Art. “Over the years it has been a pleasure to work with everyone in the OCI family as well as our clients. Hopefully, through hard work I can strive to achieve what my predecessors, Mario Delorme and Richard Kooren, were able to in their respective tenures in the role of Vice President. A special thanks to my co-workers. Without their support, and the support of Mazen, I would not be in this position.”

For more information, please contact:

Art Beleda, Vice President, Eastern Canada

(905) 648-5522

abeleda@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.