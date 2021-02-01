Origin and Cause Appoints New VPs 

MISSISSAUGA, ON, FEB 1., 2021/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause is pleased to announce that Mario Delorme has been appointed Vice President of Eastern Canada, and Ken Swan, Vice President of Western Canada. In their new roles, reporting to the President of Origin and Cause, Mazen Habash, they will focus on the growth of their respective regional operations and further establishing Origin and Cause as the premier forensic engineering firm in Canada.

“Ken and Mario have been instrumental in the growth of Origin and Cause and at the forefront of our expansion into Eastern and Western Canada. The decision to appoint regional Vice Presidents is simply a reflection of our need to be more agile and better in tune with the needs of our clients on a local level,” said Mazen Habash, adding: “Mario and Ken are very well-known and respected in the industry, both for their expertise and their character. In addition to being extremely skilled and experienced investigators, they have a long track record of providing strong, effective leadership.”

Ken Swan joined Origin and Cause in 2007 following 21 years as a police officer, 10 years with the Office of the Fire Commissioner of Manitoba and 15 years with the St. Andrews Fire Department. He specializes in structural fires and explosions and has conducted more than 2,400 fire and explosion investigations and participated in over 150 tests relating to fire investigation and fire and smoke migration. Mario Delorme joined Origin and Cause in 2006 after over 20 years with the Metropolitan Toronto Police, including nine years as a criminal investigator, followed by two years as a detective sergeant with the Kingston Police and two years as a fire investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office. He specializes in fire and explosion investigations and has completed over 1,300 fire and explosion investigations.

