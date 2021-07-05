Origin and Cause Celebrates 30th Anniversary

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JULY 5, 2021/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the company’s founding in 1991.

President and Co-Founder Mazen Habash reflected on the company’s 30th anniversary by saying, “I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the past 30 years. This is an incredible milestone for any company. More than that, it is a validation of our original hypothesis: That if we provide superior technical expertise, exceptional customer service and always strive to understand and represent our client partner’s brand to their own customers, we can build and grow a thriving business. It means that our clients believe in the value of what we provide and that our employees understand that the work they do is so important. Our growth shows that our employees’ exceptional work has been recognized.”

“I would like to thank our clients and employees, some of whom have been with us from the very start. Without them, we could not exist. Our clients are truly our partners, and our employees, our family. I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the past 30 years, and I have never been more optimistic about our future.”

As part of its 30th Anniversary celebration, Origin and Cause is focusing on giving back. Through its charitable arm, Origin and Cause for Others, the company has pledged to raise $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity over the next 12 months.

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for 30 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.