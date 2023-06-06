Origin and Cause Expands Team with Materials Engineer in Vancouver, B.C. 

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, a leading forensic engineering and fire investigation firm with offices across Canada, is proud to announce the addition of Paul Emadi, Ph.d., P.Eng. to their Vancouver office.

Paul is a Materials and Mechanical Engineer specializing in forensic failure analysis. He is well-versed in methods used for materials testing and analysis and has in-depth knowledge of metallurgical sample preparation and microstructure characterization techniques. His experience also includes automotive product design, testing, and failure analysis. Paul has an extensive research background and publication record in the areas of physical metallurgy, metalcasting, and advanced processing of light metals, and has made several research and development contributions to the materials science and engineering field.

“We are thrilled to have Paul join our team in Vancouver,” said Ken Swan, Vice President. “His experience and expertise will be invaluable to our clients in the area, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our team.”

Origin and Cause is a trusted provider of forensic engineering and fire investigation services across Canada. The company has a team of highly skilled professionals with expertise in a wide range of areas, including materials, product and equipment failures, fire investigation, mechanical engineering, structural engineering and electrical engineering.

“We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise,” said B.C. and Alberta manager, Ryan Dobson. “The addition of Paul to our team is a reflection of that commitment, and we look forward to continuing to expand our services and capabilities to better serve our clients.”

For more information, please contact:

Paul Emadi, Forensic Engineer

(236) 339-4631

pemadi@origin-and-cause.com

Ryan Dobson, Fire & Explosion Investigator and Alberta and British Columbia Manager

(403) 804-9096

rdobson@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.