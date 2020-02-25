Origin and Cause Opens New Office in Orillia

Toronto, ON, February 25, 2020/InsPress/ – Origin and Cause is proud to announce the opening of a new office in the “Sunshine City” of Orillia, servicing Central Ontario. This launch comes in response to the high frequency of investigations being conducted in the region. Heading investigations in the area will be Gary Jarrett. Gary is a Certified Fire and Explosions Investigator with over 25 years of professional experience. He has been involved in more than 2,000 structural fires, 500 vehicle fires, and has been the senior officer involved in 36 fatal fire investigations. He has also conducted more than 800 reconstructed test burns over the course of his career. Since 1998, Gary has been a professor at Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology in Toronto, teaching in the Fire Protection Engineering Technology program. Concurrently, he has taught Fire and Explosion Investigations provincially, nationally and internationally through the GTAA Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute for over 15 years.

“Over the last several years, our operations in Central Ontario have grown significantly. It is important that we provide our clients access to local, consistent and dependable service,” said Origin and Cause President, Mazen Habash. “When Gary joined the team it was the perfect opportunity to open a local branch. We know the quality of his work and his reputation in the industry, and we know he will provide the highest level of service and technical excellence for our much-valued clients in the region.”

For assistance with Forensic Investigations in Orillia, please contact:

Gary Jarrett, Fire and Explosion Investigator

(416) 795-0782

gjarrett@origin-and-cause.com



For further information, please contact:

George Costandi, Business Development and Marketing Manager

(647) 393-2846

gcostandi@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.