Origin and Cause Strengthens Halifax Office with Addition of Peter Hamilton

Halifax, NS, Feb. 27, 2020/InsPress/ – Origin and Cause is pleased to announce that joining Avery Kartes in Halifax will be Peter Hamilton. A talented and meticulous Forensic Engineer, for the past three years, Avery has provided consistently excellent service and made important inroads into the local market. Her contributions have been instrumental in raising the profile of Origin and Cause in Atlantic Canada.

Peter is a Certified Fire and Explosions Investigator (CFEI) and specializes in fire scene investigation. He is also a qualified expert in both general division and provincial division courts. His professional experience includes 20 years with the Toronto Police and eight years with the Office of the Fire Marshal. He has completed over 645 forensic fire scene investigations which have included fire fatalities, large losses, residential and commercial losses.

“Since opening our Halifax office in 2014, our primary focus has been providing exceptional client service, quick site investigations and reports to our clients,” said Origin and Cause President, Mazen Habash. “The incredibly welcoming insurance communities throughout the Atlantic region have been so kind in giving us a chance to work with them and to prove ourselves as hardworking, highly technical and collaborative. It is very rewarding to see the fruits of our team’s efforts, as the local adjuster and legal communities give us such great feedback and support daily.”

Eastern Canada Manager, Mario Delorme, added, “We are thrilled to have Pete join the team in Halifax. For years we worked together in Ottawa and I know he will be a great fit here. His expertise will be a huge asset for our clients in the region and the perfect complement to our existing suite of services.”

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.