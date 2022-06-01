Origin and Cause Welcomes Andrea Gaynor to Fire and Explosion Investigation Team in Ancaster

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 1, 2022/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to welcome Andrea Gaynor to the Fire and Explosion Investigation team in Ancaster, Ontario.

Andrea is a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator. She has over 10 years of experience with the Ontario Fire Marshall, prior to which she served as an officer with the Halton Regional Police Service for 22 years. To date Andrea has been involved in over 350 fire and explosive investigations. She has been qualified as an expert in fire and explosive investigations in Ontario Court and Superior Court of Justice for the Province of Ontario. Andrea is also an associate instructor for the Ontario Fire College and has taught the NFPA 1033 fire course to firefighters and police.

“Andrea has had a long and decorated career in emergency services. She served with the Halton Regional Police for over 20 years and has spent the last decade with the Ontario Fire Marshall,” said Art Beleda, Branch Manager. “Her experience and talent add tremendous value to our team, and we couldn’t be happier to have her aboard.”

For more information, please contact:

Art Beleda, Branch Manager and Fire & Explosion Investigator

(905) 648-5522

abeleda@origin-and-cause.com

Andrea Gaynir, Fire & Explosion Investigator

(519) 369-7163

agaynor@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.