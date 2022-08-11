Origin and Cause Welcomes Clinton Debroy to Ottawa Office

OTTAWA, ON, AUGUST 11, 2022 /insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to welcome Clinton Debroy, NFPA 1033, BCIN to the Ottawa office.

Clinton is a Certified Fire Inspector with experience conducting, enforcing, and reporting fire code requirements within all residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. He also has his Building Code Qualification in Fire Protection within the province of Ontario and has completed plan examinations and on-site inspections of active and passive fire protections systems to ensure compliance with current regulations. In addition, Clinton is a practiced fire sprinkler designer with experience engineering and reviewing water-based fire protections systems for residential, complex mixed major occupancies, commercial and industrial buildings. He has conducted thorough on-site investigations of fire protection systems used in commercial cooking operations and completed numerous in-depth failure analyses, reviewing fire protection system requirements within existing buildings to verify compliance with applicable by-laws, acts and regulations.

For more information, please contact:

Clinton Debroy, Fire & Explosion Investigator

(613) 217-7285

cdebroy@origin-and-cause.com

Steve Klimpel, Fire & Explosion Investigator and Ottawa Branch Manager

(613) 762-7908

sklimpel@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.