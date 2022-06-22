Origin and Cause Welcomes Cody Zebedee to Fire and Explosion Investigation Team in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, JUNE 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to welcome Cody Zebedee to the Fire and Explosion Investigation team in Calgary, Alberta.

Cody is an NFPA and Safety Codes Certified Fire Investigator.

He has over 24 years of experience as a Fire Service Leader, Safety Codes Officer and Fire Investigator. Cody started as a firefighter in the town of High River in 1997 before

attaining the rank of captain in 2005, and inspector in 2018. In 2019, Cody was promoted to Fire Chief of High River. He has investigated over 140 fires including structure and vehicle fires.

“I have had the pleasure of working beside Cody a number of times over the years, and to have him join our company is a very exciting development.” said Branch Manager,Ryan Dobson. “Cody exemplifies all the attributes that Origin and Cause has always stood for.”

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Dobson, Branch Manager and Fire & Explosion Investigator

(403) 804-9096

rdobson@origin-and-cause.com

Cody Zebedee, Fire & Explosion Investigator

(403) 312-9051

czebedee@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.