OSBIE Announces New CEO & Attorney in Fact, Effective Jan 1, 2023

GUELPH, ON, DECEMBER 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – OSBIE’s board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey A. Pratt to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Attorney in Fact.

Currently the Associate Director of Education and Treasurer of Thames Valley District School Board, Jeff is a senior executive leader overseeing a broad range of corporate functions and bringing a wealth of relevant experience, skills, and knowledge to this pivotal leadership role. Along with his 11 years of school board experience, Jeff brings 6 years of experience in the insurance sector, providing a unique combination of executive leadership, a keen understanding of the insurance industry and firsthand knowledge of the needs of our subscribers.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a strong and dynamic organization and look forward to leading OSBIE into its next exciting chapter.” says Jeff Pratt.

As a former member and Chair of the Board of Directors of OSBIE, Jeff is well connected to the current insurance landscape and has demonstrated his knowledge of the risks and opportunities facing the insurance sector.

Jeff will succeed Jim Sami following his retirement, with his appointment being effective January 1, 2023.

OSBIE is a dynamic, non-profit insurance reciprocal with 119 subscribers, representing 79 school boards/school authorities and 40 Joint Ventures in Ontario. The primary goals of the Exchange are to insure member school boards against losses and to promote safe school practices.