Our access to justice mission remains the same. Only our name has changed to ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – Effective January 1, 2022 ARAG Services Corporation amalgamated with ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. The amalgamation was driven by the acquisition of DAS Canadian operations in March 2021, and to reflect the breadth of legal assistance and legal expense insurance solutions available.

“While this marks another milestone since ARAG entered the Canadian legal expense insurance market in 2016, it also reinforces our commitment to provide Canadian families and businesses a broad range of solutions to better manage their legal risks,” says Barbara Haynes, CEO of ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.

ARAG SE is active in 19 countries and recently became the global market leader in providing legal insurance and legal services to over 10 million customers. “The Canadian legal expense insurance market offers promising opportunities with sound growth potential helping us to advance our successful international expansion strategy”, adds Dr. Renko Dirksen Speaker of the Management Board of ARAG SE.

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is the Canadian market leader in legal expense insurance with CAD$40 million in written premium as of year-end 2021. The Toronto-based company has 50full-time staff and operates as a managing general agent offering legal expense insurance solutions underwritten by HDI Global Speciality SE.

“Our experienced team has done a tremendous job managing transition efforts this past year. We got the job done with minimal disruption to our existing business partners and customers, while also gaining significant new customers as well,” says Barbara Haynes. 2022 will be another engaging year for Canadian staff, with the planned launch of new core and niche legal expense insurance and legal service solutions. “We are excited about what’s within our short and long-term innovation pipeline, and we believe our business partners and customers will be as well,” advises Barbara Haynes. Innovation is a strategic driver within ARAG. When it’s combined with a customer centric view of all operations, products, and services, the company is well positioned to drive the growth of legal expense insurance in Canada and deliver top-notch customer service.

About ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. and ARAG SE:

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is the Canadian market leader and managing general agent specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with broker, insurer, and mutual partners, we create access to justice solutions for Canadian families, small business owners and residential landlords. Our policies are underwritten by HDI Global Specialty SE.

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is part of ARAG SE (ARAG), the largest family-owned enterprise in the German insurance industry and has positioned itself as a versatile quality insurer. It is the leading legal insurer worldwide. Active in 19 countries – including the US and Australia – ARAG is also represented by international branches, subsidiaries and shareholdings in numerous international markets in which it holds a leading position as a provider of legal insurance and legal services. Besides legal insurance, it offers its customers in Germany its own unique needs-based products and services covering casualty and property insurance and health insurance. With more than 4,600 employees, the Group generates revenue and premium income totaling 2.0 billion EUR.

