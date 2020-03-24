Pario Enhances Environmental Hygiene Services in Response to COVID-19

Toronto, ON, March 24,2020/InsPress/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is committed now more than ever to providing services that complement and enhance our existing offering and provide valuable assistance to our clients and industry partners. It is with this goal in mind that we are now able to offer additional services specific to the management of health and safety, related to the risks presented by COVID-19.

Our team of experts in Pario’s Environmental Hygiene Group is pleased to provide:

Abatement verification assessments , including qualitative testing of surfaces for residual organic material through the use of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) bioluminescence on-site testing and analysis and Pario’s cleanliness verification auditing protocol;

Further to these service offerings, Pario includes technical support and peer review of internally produced procedures, protocols, and health and safety plans, and guidance for organizations striving to remain in operation while keeping their employees, staff, and the public safe.

The Environmental Hygiene Team operates under the direction of Registered Occupational Hygienist Broderick Mossman. A Chartered Chemist and Occupational Hygienist, Mr. Mossman has extensive industry experience and specializes in Interior Air Quality Assessment, Risk Management, Industrial Approvals, Regulatory Compliance Audits, and Human Health and Ecological Risk Assessment, among other disciplines.

Our team also includes Canadian Registered Safety Professional Joelle Reid. An Environmental Health and Safety professional, Ms. Reid is a Senior Project Manager for Pario and, alongside Mr. Mossman, leads a diverse team of technical specialists situated throughout Alberta, Ontario, and the Maritime Provinces.

To request our services or speak to a professional in your area, please contact us at 1.888.762.4667 or email pario@pario.ca.

We are here to help. All of us at Pario will continue to keep the health and safety of our colleagues, clients, and partners front of mind as we conduct our business across Canada.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Industrial Hygienists, Safety Specialists, Hazardous Materials Experts, Geologists, scientists as well as Chemical, Material, Electrical, Mechanical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries.