Pario Expands Nova Scotia Office with Three Additions

LUCASVILLE, NS, AUGUST 8, 2023/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), Canada’s national provider of forensic engineering and environmental sciences services, is pleased to announce three new additions to their expanding team in Lucasville, Nova Scotia:

Ron Thibeau , CFI – Senior Fire Inspector

, CFI – Senior Fire Inspector Christopher MacLean , Ph.D. – Senior Forensic Biomechanist

, Ph.D. – Senior Forensic Biomechanist Shaun Rhyno, B.Sc. Geology/Geography – Geologist/Project Manager

Mr. Thibeau brings more than 30 years of experience in firefighting and fire prevention. As Senior Fire Inspector, he will conduct fire risk analyses and fire inspections, and support fire investigations as required. Mr. Thibeau constitutes the latest addition to Pario’s multidisciplinary team of fire & explosion investigators and engineers.

Dr. MacLean and Mr. Rhyno join Pario in two key roles. As Senior Forensic Biomechanist, Dr. MacLean leverages decades of specialized experience in biomechanics to analyze bodily injuries and accidents. As Geologist/Project Manager, Mr. Rhyno joins Pario’s specialized team of Geologists and Geoscientists in facilitating site assessment and remediation.

Following their acquisition of Contrast Engineering in 2022, these appointments represent an important addition to Pario’s enhanced presence in Atlantic Canada. Through a commitment to local talent with exceptional expertise, Pario continues to provide exceptional service to clients across the Atlantic region while accommodating a growing client base.

Mr. Thibeau and Dr. MacLean will report to Grant Rhyno, Vice President Engineering – Atlantic Canada. As part of Pario’s Environmental Sciences team, Shaun Rhyno will report to Brian Merrick, Director, Atlantic Canada.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming these three talented professionals to our office in Lucasville,” says Grant Rhyno. “With everyone bringing decades of specialized experience, each person represents a key addition to our team as we continue to deliver quality service across the region.”

“This is an exciting addition to our growing presence in Nova Scotia,” says Brian Merrick. “All three individuals will offer key knowledge and experience in their new roles. We look forward to their contributions to our ongoing growth and expansion in Atlantic Canada.”

Pario’s Lucasville office can be contacted at 902-835-2175. Ron Thibeau can be contacted by email at Ron.Thibeau@pario.ca; Christopher MacLean at Christopher.MacLean@pario.ca; and Shaun Rhyno at Shaun.Rhyno@pario.ca.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental sciences and consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.