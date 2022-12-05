Pario Expands Presence in Atlantic Canada, Acquires Contrast Engineering

CONCORD, ON, DECEMBER 5, 2022/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), an SCM company and Canada’s national provider of forensic engineering and environmental sciences is pleased to announce its expanded presence in Canada’s Atlantic region with the acquisition of Contrast Engineering Ltd.

As a leading provider of its suite of services in Canada, Pario has experienced significant organic growth over the past several years with the support of its parent company, SCM Insurance Services, and thanks to an expanding roster of key clients nationally. To continue to provide best in class service to all Canadians, Pario recognized the need to expand its presence in the Atlantic Provinces while also continuing to work with leaders in the industry. As a result, a partnership with Contrast Engineering represents a true confluence of these ideals.

Contrast Engineering is Atlantic Canada’s pre-eminent provider of forensic engineering services. Led by Grant Rhyno, a Senior Forensic Engineer and the company’s President, Contrast shares Pario’s commitment to delivering exemplary client services from the most experienced and knowledgeable professionals in Canada.

“I am excited to join Pario to continue to deliver the best service in our industry,” says Grant Rhyno, President of Contrast. “We have been looking for the right partner to offer our clients the strongest possible team of experts nationwide.”

“This partnership solidifies our commitment to the Atlantic Canada market and our national client base,” says Len Copp, President of Pario.

Moving forward together, Pario and Contrast will continue to deliver market leading services to our clients coast to coast.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca Grant Rhyno

President

Contrast Engineering Ltd.

T: 902.835.2175 (ext 1.1)

E: Grant@ContrastEngineering.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.