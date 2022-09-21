Pario Welcomes Ashley Beckman to New Office Location in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPTEMBER 21, 2022/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), is pleased to announce the addition of Ashley Beckman, P.Eng., CFEI, as Manager of Materials and Mechanical Engineering.

Ms. Beckman will be using her skills and knowledge to work with our clients across Western Canada. She will represent the innovative spirit that has long fuelled Pario, and the decades of trust that clients have placed in its team. Her expertise in failure analysis, materials testing, vehicle collision reconstruction, and fire and explosion investigation will support clients in understanding the true origin and cause of property losses, as well as assist with subrogation efforts.

During her 15-year career, Ms. Beckman has been involved in a wide variety of projects from industrial material testing, analyzing equipment component failures, and product losses causing damage and/or personal injury, to fire investigations for a variety of residential and commercial buildings. Ms. Beckman is licensed as a Professional Engineer in both Alberta and British Columbia with APEGA and EGBC, respectively. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering from the University of Alberta, and she is a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator and Member of the National Association of Fire Investigators. More information on Ms. Beckman and the Pario team can be found here: https://pario.ca/Experts.

The introduction of Ms. Beckman, and Pario’s new Vancouver location, reflects the company’s national growth and reaffirms its position as Canada’s leading provider of forensic engineering and environmental services. Along with the Vancouver address, Pario has 18 locations across Canada.

“Increasingly, our customers are embracing Pario to do even more for them in Western Canada” says Mark Milner, Vice President of Engineering at Pario. “The expertise that Ms. Beckman brings to our team aligns with our commitment to superior value and service, regardless of location.”

The entire engineering team delivers full-service solutions, including:

Structural/Civil Engineering – Design, Drafting, Analysis, Assessment, Permitting for Repair/Build

Fire and Explosion Investigation

Materials Engineering (Product/Component Failure Analysis)

Accident Reconstruction

Slip, Trip and Fall Analysis

Chemical Engineering

Code Compliance Reviews

Electrical System Assessments and Failure Analysis

Evidence Storage and Protection

Based out of Pario’s Vancouver location, Ms. Beckman can be contacted directly at (236) 988-4988 or by email at ashley.beckman@pario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 888-467-2370

E: len.copp@scm.ca

or

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President of National Operations

T: 888-762-4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca



Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, chemical and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.