Pario Welcomes David Weldon, Professional Engineer and Electro-Mechanical Specialist, to the Concord Office

Toronto, ON, Aprl 7, 2020/InsPress/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario) is pleased to announce the addition of David Weldon as Senior Forensic Engineer.

Mr. Weldon brings over 35 years of experience to his role with Pario, with expertise in a wide variety of industries, including Automotive, Military, HVAC, Medical, Utilities, Railways, and Aerospace. During his career, Mr. Weldon has been involved in engineering management, industrial product and process design, machine programming and manufacturing, and comprehensive analysis of equipment failures. He has also managed numerous large scale insurance investigations (ranging in size to over $5 Million of damages).

Before his new position, Mr. Weldon served as Chief Engineer & Project Manager with a regional equipment restoration and consulting firm where he provided expert opinions on a wide range of industrial equipment involved in insurance claims, such as fire, flood, explosion, and lightning. In addition, he evaluated repair and replacement options for these claims with cost estimates for recovery.

Mr. Weldon holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. He is a licensed professional engineer, NAFI-Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator (CFEI) and Vehicle Fire Investigator (CVFI). Mr. Weldon also served as a Lecturer on Mechanical Technology at Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology in Toronto, Ontario.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome David to Pario,” says Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations. “The knowledge and expertise he brings to the team supports our consistent ability to deliver on our client promise, every time.”

Based out of Pario’s Concord location, Mr. Weldon can be contacted at 289-207-1460, or by e-mail at david.weldon@pario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information visit http://www.pario.ca.