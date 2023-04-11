Pario Welcomes Fire Expert Russ Friesen in Western Canada

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), Canada’s national provider of forensic engineering and environmental sciences services, is pleased to announce the addition of Russ Friesen as Senior Fire Investigator.

With over 20 years’ experience as a Fire and Emergency Services professional, Mr. Friesen has an extensive background in determining cause and origin for residential, commercial, industrial, and vehicular fire and explosions. His experience as a forensic investigator has encompassed a wide range of complex investigations up to $400M in losses, and he is industry recognized as an expert witness in legal proceedings.

Mr. Friesen’s appointment represents an important addition to the Pario team in Western Canada. With an increased focus on local talent and expert availability, Pario continues to enhance their presence and scale of operations across the region. Enhancing the Calgary branch with exceptional expertise will help to support clients across Western Canada and accommodate a growing client base.

As Senior Fire Investigator, Mr. Friesen will report to Mark Milner, VP of Engineering.

“We are delighted to welcome Russ to our team at Pario,” says Mark Milner. “Russ is a proven leader with a tremendous passion for forensic investigation. Regardless of how complex an investigation may be, he brings a wealth of experience and his impartial opinion as a qualified expert. He will be a key player in Pario’s ongoing growth and expansion.”

Based out of Pario’s Calgary location, Mr. Friesen can be contacted at 403-618-6504 or by email at russ.friesen@pario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President, National Operations

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.