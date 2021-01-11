Pario Welcomes Jeff Howie to the Calgary Office

CALGARY, AB, JAN. 11, 2021/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Howie to the staff as a Structural Forensic Engineer.

Mr. Howie holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of New Brunswick. He comes to Pario with over 22 years of experience and an impressive portfolio of work in civil and forensic engineering. He began his career working for a multinational engineering and construction firm. He was involved in numerous projects across Canada, including steel pipe-rack design, concrete footing design, and civil underground insulation design. He expanded his career into project management, which included managing the retrofit of large-scale oil processing units and providing risk assessments.

Mr. Howie was also employed as a Forensic Civil Structural Engineer for a national independent Forensic Engineering firm where he utilized his extensive knowledge of commercial and residential building construction and codes, in addition to his skilled application of forensic analysis. In this position, he conducted site surveys, determined origin and cause of damage, provided detailed analysis of damages, and prepared and presented reports.

Mr. Howie is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) in Alberta, British Columbia, and the United States.

Based out of Pario’s Calgary location, Mr. Howie can be contacted at 403-228-5800 or by e-mail at jeff.howie@pario.ca.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, insurance and legal industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.