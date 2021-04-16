Pario welcomes Mohammad Zarghooni to the Toronto office

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Mohammad Zarghooni to the staff as a Senior Structural Forensic Engineer.

Mr. Zarghooni holds a Master of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering from Ryerson University in Toronto. He comes to Pario with over 14 years of experience in structural analysis and design. He began his career working for a regional engineering and construction firm as a Structural Designer. In this role, he analyzed and designed steel, concrete, and wood frame structures. He further developed his experience working as a Structural Designer for an independent engineering firm where he performed extensive forensic investigation of structural, geotechnical, and building science failures, among his other duties.

Mr. Zarghooni expanded his career as a Structural Engineer with an independent professional engineering firm, providing structural assessments of residential buildings exposed to fire, impact, wind, and snow load. Furthermore, he drafted structural drawings, prepared repair specifications, and conducted periodic inspections during construction.

Mr. Zarghooni is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) in Ontario.

Based out of Pario’s Toronto location, Mr. Zarghooni can be contacted at 647-234-0515 or by e-mail at mohammad.zarghooni@pario.ca.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, insurance and legal industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.